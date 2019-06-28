UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky Release Being Discussed Constantly - Ukrainian Politician Medvedchuk

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:03 PM

The release of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been in Ukrainian custody for over a year, is constantly being discussed, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The release of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been in Ukrainian custody for over a year, is constantly being discussed, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, said on Friday.

"This constantly emerges as a topic for discussion," Medvedchuk said, when asked whether Vyshinsky's release was raised at negotiations about prisoner release.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and treason, and has been held in custody ever since.

Along with repeatedly prolonging the journalist's arrest, the court has also refused to move him from a detention facility to house arrest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian government's unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Representative on Freedom of the Media of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Harlem Desir has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release, stressing that all OSCE members have pledged to create necessary conditions to allow journalists to work freely.

