KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky said on Wednesday after being released on personal recognizance that he qualified his case as an attempt by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to boost his approval rating, which eventually cost him his position, like it cost the journalist his freedom.

"From the very first day, I have been seeing it as an attempt to boost the political rating of the former president. However, this was a failed attempt. I believe it cost the president his position, and as for me, it cost me more than a year of my life that I spent in jail," Vyshinsky said in the courtroom, as broadcast on YouTube.