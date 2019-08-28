UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vyshinsky Says Ex-Ukraine President Poroshenko Lost His Post Exactly Over Vyshinsky's Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:09 PM

Vyshinsky Says Ex-Ukraine President Poroshenko Lost His Post Exactly Over Vyshinsky's Case

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky said on Wednesday after being released on personal recognizance that he qualified his case as an attempt by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to boost his approval rating, which eventually cost him his position, like it cost the journalist his freedom

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky said on Wednesday after being released on personal recognizance that he qualified his case as an attempt by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to boost his approval rating, which eventually cost him his position, like it cost the journalist his freedom.

"From the very first day, I have been seeing it as an attempt to boost the political rating of the former president. However, this was a failed attempt. I believe it cost the president his position, and as for me, it cost me more than a year of my life that I spent in jail," Vyshinsky said in the courtroom, as broadcast on YouTube.

Related Topics

Ukraine Jail YouTube From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone unveils first-ever bu ..

10 minutes ago

Ministry of State for Federal National Council Aff ..

40 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of promine ..

55 minutes ago

23 killed in Mexico bar fire likely caused by 'att ..

59 seconds ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend pa ..

1 minute ago

Yahoo Japan to end ivory trade on its websites

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.