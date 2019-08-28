UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky Says Has No Specific Plans After Release On Personal Recognizance

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 03:33 PM

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky said Wednesday he had no specific plans after being released on personal recognizance but would take part in the court process

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky said Wednesday he had no specific plans after being released on personal recognizance but would take part in the court process.

"I have not decided on any exact steps yet, I have a goal and the main plan now is to participate in the legal process," Vyshinsky said at a court hearing as streamed on YouTube.

"I think that this decision is substantiated and fair, there is nothing unusual behind it," Vyshinsky said.

The journalist added that he was expecting a fair decision on his case from a Ukrainian court.

