MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency hopes the Russian delegation's activities in PACE will help resolve the conflict around Sputnik Estonia, the agency's executive director, member of the Human Rights Council Kirill Vyshinsky told Sputnik.

Earlier, employees of Sputnik Estonia received direct threats from the leadership of the Estonian Police and Border Guard board that criminal proceedings would be initiated against them if they did not terminate their employment relations with the parent organization by January 1, 2020.

On January 1, the Sputnik Estonia website passed on to emergency operation.

The Estonian authorities cited sanctions imposed by the European Union on March 17, 2014 against a number of individuals and legal entities in the light of events in Ukraine as justification for the actions. However, the EU sanctions were introduced not against Rossiya Segodnya, which includes Sputnik, but personally against the agency's Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

"We have many hopes that our efforts will give a certain reaction. One of these hopes is associated with the activity of our parliamentary delegation in PACE," Vyshinsky said.