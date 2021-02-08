UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vyshinsky Says Kiev 'May As Well Ban Journalism' If Current Persecution Level Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Vyshinsky Says Kiev 'May as Well Ban Journalism' If Current Persecution Level Continues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Kirill Vyshinsky, Rossiya Segodnya news agency's executive director, on Monday commented on the state of journalism in Ukraine by saying that Kiev may as well ban the entire profession, in a swipe at the recent clampdown on opposition media outlets in the country.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched a probe against reporter Alena Berezovskaya after she asked Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform ” For Life party, during an interview with RT whether it would be better and easier for Ukraine to join Russia. The reporter told Sputnik that Kiev could open a criminal case over the issue.

"If Ukraine opens criminal cases only because journalists ask questions, which is the essence of their profession, then it would be easier to ban this profession as such. If they start [to persecute] for questions, then you will not guess further whether you asked the right person or not, the right question or the wrong one," Vyshinsky, who himself spent time in a Ukrainian jail for his journalistic work, told Sputnik.

The executive director recalled that he published a list of 12 Ukrainian journalists who were currently under criminal prosecution.

Media workers in Ukraine are subjected to constant attacks by both the government and extremists of various stripes. The country ranks 96th in the Reporters Without Borders' 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree putting into effect the country's security council's decision to impose sanctions for five years against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK broadcasters, and Taras Kozak, a lawmaker from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, who owns the channels.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Jail Kiev May Criminals 2020 Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

6 minutes ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.