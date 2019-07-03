UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky Says Situation In Kiev's Court Shows Prosecutors Do Not Care About Justice

The head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, said Wednesday in court, as hearings on his case had been postponed, that the prosecutors did not care about justice

The court suspended the hearings until July 15 after the prosecutors asked for more time to familiarize themselves with the case materials.

"I think what is happening right now shows only one thing � no one on the side of the prosecution sincerely cares about justice. [These] people are only interested in one thing, for me to stay behind the bars as long as possible," Vyshinsky said at a hearing.

He remarked that the Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, who called on people to put up obstacles to Vyshinsky's release, was likely to continue his "political games."

"This is the second slap in the face [for justice in Ukraine]," the journalist said.

