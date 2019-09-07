Vyshinsky Says to Stay in Journalism, Has New Ideas

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 06:56 PM

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky told Sputnik on Saturday that he was going to stay in journalism and adding that he has some new ideas for his work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky told Sputnik on Saturday that he was going to stay in journalism and adding that he has some new ideas for his work.

"I'm definitely going to stay in the profession because firstly the profession got me out of prison. In this sense, I am indebted to the profession, to my colleagues. And accordingly I have to pay this debt. Secondly ... there is no good or bad experience, it can be dramatic, tragic, comic and etc. My experience was probably dramatic, but it was real," Vyshinsky said.

According to him, the best thing for a journalist is personal experience that can be rethought and shared with people.

"Because this experience is not only about sitting in prison. This is the experience of life in Ukraine during the last year of [Petro] Poroshenko [as the Ukrainian president].

And I think it will be very interesting. There are new ideas!" the journalist said.

A historic large-scale simultaneous release of Russian and Ukrainian citizens happened earlier in the day and Vyshinsky was flown to Russia on the same day.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times. In late August, the Kiev Appeal Court decided to release Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognizance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.

