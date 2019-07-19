(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, said Friday that he was unaware of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to exchange him for film director Oleg Sentsov, who is serving 20 years in a Russian prison for allegedly plotting acts of terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, said Friday that he was unaware of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to exchange him for film director Oleg Sentsov, who is serving 20 years in a Russian prison for allegedly plotting acts of terrorism.

Zelenskyy earlier said that the exchange of Vyshinsky for Sentsov should be the "first step of goodwill" on the road to improving the dialogue between Ukraine and Russia.

"I don't know anything about it ... it seems to me that this is a trend of outgoing political power to talk about some kind of my exchange," Vyshinsky said after a court session that extended his arrest for another 60 days.