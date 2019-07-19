UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vyshinsky Says Unaware Of Zelenskyy's Proposal To Exchange Him For Sentsov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:06 PM

Vyshinsky Says Unaware of Zelenskyy's Proposal to Exchange Him for Sentsov

Head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, said Friday that he was unaware of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to exchange him for film director Oleg Sentsov, who is serving 20 years in a Russian prison for allegedly plotting acts of terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, said Friday that he was unaware of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to exchange him for film director Oleg Sentsov, who is serving 20 years in a Russian prison for allegedly plotting acts of terrorism.

Zelenskyy earlier said that the exchange of Vyshinsky for Sentsov should be the "first step of goodwill" on the road to improving the dialogue between Ukraine and Russia.

"I don't know anything about it ... it seems to me that this is a trend of outgoing political power to talk about some kind of my exchange," Vyshinsky said after a court session that extended his arrest for another 60 days.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Exchange Ukraine Russia Road Court

Recent Stories

PCB congratulates Sana Mir on induction in ICC Wom ..

48 seconds ago

Pakistani Court Places Ex-Prime Minister Into 13-D ..

1 minute ago

KPITP launches Digital jobs through Advanced Digit ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur visits district courts, ju ..

1 minute ago

Rs, 360.50 mln approved for development projects

1 minute ago

Russia's Zakharova Calls Extension of Vyshinsky's ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.