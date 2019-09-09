Vyshinsky Says Wants to Remain Journalist, Keep Working for RIA Novosti Ukraine

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky said Monday he wanted to keep working as a journalist and was ready to continue working for the same outlet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky said Monday he wanted to keep working as a journalist and was ready to continue working for the same outlet.

"As for where I work, yes, I am still with RIA Novosti. If they don't fire me, I will keep working.

And of course, I want to do the same job, I want to be a journalist, especially considering that I have had new experience," Vyshinsky said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international information agency.

The journalist said that there was no good or bad experience.

"This is a part of life that I lived, meeting people, understanding what is going on in the country because I saw it not just from the office of the editor-in-chief," the journalist said.

Vyshinsky added that he was certain that he would be able to use this experience and he had something to tell.