UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vyshinsky Says Wants To Remain Journalist, Keep Working For RIA Novosti Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:59 PM

Vyshinsky Says Wants to Remain Journalist, Keep Working for RIA Novosti Ukraine

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky said Monday he wanted to keep working as a journalist and was ready to continue working for the same outlet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky said Monday he wanted to keep working as a journalist and was ready to continue working for the same outlet.

"As for where I work, yes, I am still with RIA Novosti. If they don't fire me, I will keep working.

And of course, I want to do the same job, I want to be a journalist, especially considering that I have had new experience," Vyshinsky said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international information agency.

The journalist said that there was no good or bad experience.

"This is a part of life that I lived, meeting people, understanding what is going on in the country because I saw it not just from the office of the editor-in-chief," the journalist said.

Vyshinsky added that he was certain that he would be able to use this experience and he had something to tell.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Job Same From

Recent Stories

KP govt approves Rs133.367m to help women entrepre ..

16 minutes ago

Facebook Denies Responsibility for Content After R ..

16 minutes ago

British Airways says almost all UK flights cancell ..

16 minutes ago

German exports rebound in July

16 minutes ago

River 'armageddon' prompts Australian fish rescue

37 seconds ago

European equities advance at open

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.