Vyshinsky Says Will Skip November 6 Trial for Health Reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya News Agency, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he would not be able to attend his trial in Kiev due to his current medical condition.

On September 16, a court in Kiev postponed Vyshinsky's trial to November 6 per the defense's request.

"My lawyer will send a request regarding that [participation in trial] today, it will be decided later... There is a possibility of changing in-person participation to a video conference," Vyshinsky said.

He added that he had just been discharged from the hospital but was still unable to go to Kiev because of his health.

"Right now I am feeling fine, but, as doctors say, there are no totally healthy people, only underexamined ones. So I belong to the category of underexamined right now. To tell the truth, as any male over 50, especially in my case of not being able to receive a serious medical check-up for a year, I am finding out a lot of interesting and not always pleasing news about my health," Vyshinsky explained.

Vyshinsky's lawyer, Igor Mokin, told Sputnik that the defense would ask the court to postpone the trial.

"Today we will request that the court defer the trial date due to the impossibility of [Vyshinsky's] participation," Mokin said.

Despite this, however, the lawyer speculated that the court could potentially rule to bring Vyshinsky to the courtroom by force.

"Theoretically, everything is possible, absolutely everything. In practice, it is most likely that another date will be set," the lawyer assured.

Vyshinsky, then the head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine online portal, was detained last May in Kiev on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas and treason. He was freed on September 7 as a part of the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons from Russia and Ukraine. Upon returning he was made the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya News Agency.