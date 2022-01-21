Vyshinsky Slams US State Department for Accusing Russian Media of Spreading Propaganda

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, has responded to US State Department accusations that the agency's news outlets Sputnik and RIA Novosti, as well as Russian broadcaster RT, are spreading propaganda.

Vyshinsky responded to a statement by a high-ranking State Department official, who said at a briefing, that Russian special services use media like Sputnik and RT to spread false information about Ukraine.

"We cannot compete with you in 'spreading propaganda and disinformation.

' You are doing it with such virtuosity and scale that we are left to do our job: publish facts and reveal your lies," Vyshinsky said.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.