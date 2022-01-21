UrduPoint.com

Vyshinsky Slams US State Department For Accusing Russian Media Of Spreading Propaganda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Vyshinsky Slams US State Department for Accusing Russian Media of Spreading Propaganda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, has responded to  US State Department accusations that the agency's news outlets Sputnik and RIA Novosti, as well as Russian broadcaster RT, are spreading propaganda.

Vyshinsky responded to a statement by a high-ranking State Department official, who said at a briefing, that Russian special services use media like Sputnik and RT to spread false information about Ukraine.

"We cannot compete with you in 'spreading propaganda and disinformation.

' You are doing it with such virtuosity and scale that we are left to do our job: publish facts and reveal your lies," Vyshinsky said.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Job Border Media

Recent Stories

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

1 hour ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

1 hour ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

2 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

2 hours ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

2 hours ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.