Vyshinsky Stays In Ukraine, Does Not Want To Participate In Prisoner Exchange - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:54 PM

Vyshinsky Stays in Ukraine, Does Not Want to Participate in Prisoner Exchange - Lawyer

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky is in Ukraine and he is still unwilling to take part in the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap, as his position remains unchanged, Vyshinsky's lawyer Andriy Domansky told Sputnik on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky is in Ukraine and he is still unwilling to take part in the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap, as his position remains unchanged, Vyshinsky's lawyer Andriy Domansky told Sputnik on Friday.

The Kiev Appeal Court on Wednesday decided to release Vyshinsky, who had been jailed in Ukraine for over 400 days, from custody on his own recognizance. The journalist, accused by Kiev of treason and supporting Ukraine's eastern breakaway republics, told Sputnik after the release that he had never sought to participate in the prisoner swap.

"Kirill is in Ukraine ... He has not changed his stand on the exchange, which he has revealed previously, including in the courtroom," Domansky said.

The next hearing of Vyshinsky's case is scheduled for September 16.

