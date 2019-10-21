UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky To Address Russian Journalists' Rights Abroad As Member Of Human Rights Council

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:10 PM

Vyshinsky to Address Russian Journalists' Rights Abroad As Member of Human Rights Council

Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, who is executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, said Monday he planned to address the rights of Russian journalists in other countries as a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) c, who is executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, said Monday he planned to address the rights of Russian journalists in other countries as a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin made Vyshinsky a member of the council.

Vyshinsky called the rights of journalists an issue that goes beyond the borders of a particular state.

"Russia's voice in this matter can be quite significant, especially when it comes from a body such as the Russian Presidential Council," he told Sputnik.

"[The council will address] the rights of Russian journalists in other countries. We know that there are very big problems with that. My colleagues are not allowed to enter Ukraine in large numbers, there are problems in the Baltic countries with our publications, our journalists. They are banned, expelled, banned from entry for a long time, removed from trains, put on sanctions lists and so on," Vyshinsky said.

