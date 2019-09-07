UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky To Fly Out From Kiev To Moscow In Next Few Minutes - Rossiya Segodnya Head

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:46 PM

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, released by the Ukrainian court, will fly out from Kiev to Moscow in the next few minutes, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, released by the Ukrainian court, will fly out from Kiev to Moscow in the next few minutes, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, told Sputnik.

A Kiev court released the journalist on personal recognizance. The Kremlin considers the release of Vyshinsky a tangible step on part of Kiev and welcomes it, according to the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

"Wished [him] a good flight and safe landing in Moscow.

We can't wait to see him," Kiselev said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. Two days later, a court in Kherson had him arrested. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.

