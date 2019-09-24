UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky To Host Program About Ukraine On Russian TV - Rossiya Segodnya Head

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:16 PM

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who was recently released from Ukrainian custody, will host the "Nastoyaschaya Ukraina" ("Real Ukraine") program on Russian television, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who was recently released from Ukrainian custody, will host the "Nastoyaschaya Ukraina" ("Real Ukraine") program on Russian television, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said on Tuesday.

"Kirill Vyshinsky will host the 'Nastoyaschaya Ukraina' program on Russian television. The program will serve as a platform for viewers to learn about Ukraine's culture and better understand the country itself," Kiselev said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Earlier in September, Vyshinsky returned to Russia after being held in Ukraine's custody for over one year.

Upon his Moscow arrival, Vyshinsky said he was ready to participate in further legal proceedings, as he is still a defendant in a treason case in Ukraine. Both Russian and Ukrainian laws allow participation by video-calls.

