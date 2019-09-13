Vyshinsky to Skip Court Hearing in Kiev on Monday Due to Medical Check

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The head of RIA Novosti Ukraine , Kirill Vyshinsky, who has recently returned to Russia under a Russian-Ukrainian deal on the simultaneous release of detainees, told Sputnik on Friday that he was hospitalized for a medical check and would not be able to be present at a court hearing in Kiev on Monday.

Upon his Moscow arrival, Vyshinsky said he was ready to participate in further legal proceedings, as he is still a defendant in a treason case in Ukraine. However, both Russian and Ukrainian law allow for participation by video-calls.

"Yesterday I submitted to the lawyer a certificate about my hospitalization and I will not be able to appear in court on September 16," the journalist said.

He added that he was going to undergo a thorough medical examination at the hospital.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Last week, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons, including Ukrainian film maker Oleg Sentsov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors, accused of violating the Russian maritime border. Vyshinsky was returned to Russia after being held in Ukraine's custody for over one year.