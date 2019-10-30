UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vyshinsky Unveils Documentary On Residents Of Ukraine's Conflict-Torn Donbas Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:33 PM

Vyshinsky Unveils Documentary on Residents of Ukraine's Conflict-Torn Donbas Region

Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the ex-RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head who currently serves as the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, has unveiled his "People of Donbas" documentary, which showcases life in the conflict-torn region in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the ex-RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head who currently serves as the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, has unveiled his "People of Donbas" documentary, which showcases life in the conflict-torn region in eastern Ukraine.

"The civil war is ongoing in Donbas now, and it is reported daily in the news. The war has continued for five years, and I wanted to talk to the people of Donbas about what has happened to them during this time, how they have changed, how they imagine their future," Vyshinsky said.

Vyshinsky, who was recently freed from Ukrainian custody, said that the documentary consisted of eight episodes, which would be released weekly on RIA Novosti's YouTube channel.

Among the interviewees are rector of Donetsk National University Svetlana Bespalova, Gorlovka administration head Ivan Prikhodko, Director of the Gusak Emergency and Reconstructive Surgery Institute Emil Fistal and tv presenter Dmitry Kulikov, who is a native of the eastern Ukrainian town of Shakhtersk.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

In September, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons, including Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in Russian for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors, accused of violating the Russian maritime border. Vyshinsky was returned to Russia after being held in Ukraine's custody for over one year.

Rossiya Segodnya is an international media group that provides prompt, balanced and impartial coverage of key events around the world.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Donetsk Kiev May September Border 2018 YouTube National University Media TV From Court

Recent Stories

JUI-F leaders address participants at Lahore's Aza ..

13 minutes ago

IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

34 minutes ago

Russia working with UAE, Saudi to preserve stabili ..

51 minutes ago

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

57 minutes ago

Court grants bail to Capt (retd) Safdar in hate sp ..

18 minutes ago

Climate-fuelled flooding to imperil 300 million by ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.