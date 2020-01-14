Vyshinsky Will Not Attend in Person Tuesday Hearing in Kiev Court - Lawyer

(@imziishan)

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's executive director, Kirill Vyshinsky, will not be able to attend in person the hearing on his case in Kiev on Tuesday, his lawyer Andriy Domansky told Sputnik

The journalist has previously said that attendance via conference call was the best option for him, as he is currently undergoing treatment in Moscow. The hearing, initially scheduled for November, was postponed to January 14.

"Taking into account the fact that Kirill Vyshinsky lives and works in Moscow, as well as due to health issues, doctors' recommendations and risks [he is facing in Ukraine] ... he cannot be present in person at the January 14, 2020 court hearing in Kiev," Domansky said.

According to the lawyer, apart from health conditions, Vyshinsky faces risks in Kiev due to being listed on the Ukrainian extremist Mirotvorets website, the portal known for revealing personal data on people viewed by Kiev as enemies of the state, and due to his work for the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency, which is banned in Ukraine under the 2018 decision of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council.

"All these facts may be a ground for the persecution of Kirill Vyshinsky in Ukraine, as well as pose a threat to his life and health," the lawyer added.

Vyshinsky, who then served as the head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine online portal, was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times. He was freed on September 7 as a part of the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons between Russia and Ukraine.