KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Andriy Domansky, the lawyer of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, told Sputnik on Friday that the journalist had not been given his passports back after being released from Ukrainian custody, emphasizing that the defense would seek documents return.

The Kiev Appeal Court on Wednesday decided to release Vyshinsky, who had been jailed in Ukraine for over 400 days, from custody on his own recognizance. The next hearing is set for September 16. The journalist is accused of treason and backing separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Back then [during detention], the passports were seized. Now he should be given everything back. They have not given [the documents] back, but we will request this. He should enjoy his procedural rights as a citizen," Domansky said.