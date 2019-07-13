UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky's Lawyer Asks Zelenskyy To Prevent Provocations At Hearing In Journalist's Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:14 PM

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Asks Zelenskyy to Prevent Provocations at Hearing in Journalist's Case

Andrei Domansky, the lawyer of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, requested President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prevent any provocations from taking place at a July 15 court hearing

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Andrei Domansky, the lawyer of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, requested President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prevent any provocations from taking place at a July 15 court hearing.

Last month, Domansky said that Vyshinsky, who was detained in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting Ukraine's eastern breakaway republics and treason, had pleaded not guilty to charges brought against him by Ukraine's prosecution.

"Mr. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I appeal to you as the guarantor of Ukraine's constitution with regard to preventing provocations, aimed at harming the image of Ukraine in the eyes of the international community, during the court case," Domansky wrote on Facebook.

The lawyer also asked Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov to ensure order during the upcoming hearing.

Vyshinsky faces up to 15 years in prison. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and that the incident demonstrates an unprecedented and unacceptable policy of Ukrainian authorities targeting journalists doing their jobs.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release. In turn, the organization's secretary general, Thomas Greminger, has said that all OSCE member states should comply with international standards and avoid interfering in media's work.

