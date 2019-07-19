(@FahadShabbir)

Andriy Domansky, the lawyer of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, said Friday he believes that the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not about his client's exchange for Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, but about their simultaneous release

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019)

The Ukrainian presidential office proposed on Thursday simultaneously releasing Sentsov, convicted in Russia for preparing a terrorist attack, and Vyshinsky, held in Ukrainian custody on treason charges. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier on Friday that Kiev was ready to exchange Vyshinsky for Sentsov.

"The issue that was voiced by the office of the president regarding the possibility of the release of individuals, that is, the termination of their persecution by the authorities, their release from custody - and after that, as free citizens, they can move around in accordance with their will ... That is what the office of the president meant," Domansky said after a Kiev court session that extended Vyshinsky's arrest for another 60 days.

"I do not think it's about actual, physical exchange. I do not understand, as a lawyer, how this is possible," he added.