UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Believes Zelenskyy's Offer Means Release From Custody, Not Swap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:16 PM

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Believes Zelenskyy's Offer Means Release From Custody, Not Swap

Andriy Domansky, the lawyer of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, said Friday he believes that the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not about his client's exchange for Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, but about their simultaneous release

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Andriy Domansky, the lawyer of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, said Friday he believes that the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not about his client's exchange for Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, but about their simultaneous release.

The Ukrainian presidential office proposed on Thursday simultaneously releasing Sentsov, convicted in Russia for preparing a terrorist attack, and Vyshinsky, held in Ukrainian custody on treason charges. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier on Friday that Kiev was ready to exchange Vyshinsky for Sentsov.

"The issue that was voiced by the office of the president regarding the possibility of the release of individuals, that is, the termination of their persecution by the authorities, their release from custody - and after that, as free citizens, they can move around in accordance with their will ... That is what the office of the president meant," Domansky said after a Kiev court session that extended Vyshinsky's arrest for another 60 days.

"I do not think it's about actual, physical exchange. I do not understand, as a lawyer, how this is possible," he added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Film And Movies Exchange Ukraine Russia Kiev From Court

Recent Stories

Fake pesticide seized in Faisalabad

45 seconds ago

Mentally retarded teenage girl abducted in Wah Can ..

47 seconds ago

Dr Tufail given additional charge of Rind Universi ..

48 seconds ago

Two minors crushed to death in Pakpattan

52 seconds ago

23 outlaws including three dacoits arrested in Isl ..

21 minutes ago

Avoid hoeing by tractor when cotton plant height i ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.