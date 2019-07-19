UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky's Lawyer Slams Ukrainian Presidential Office's Swap Offer As Hoax

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:25 PM

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Slams Ukrainian Presidential Office's Swap Offer as Hoax

Andriy Domansky, the lawyer of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, slammed on Friday the Ukrainian presidential office's recent statement about the possibility to exchange Vyshinsky for Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov as part of a prisoner swap with Russia, qualifying it as a hoax and stressing that legal grounds were needed to enable the swap

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Andriy Domansky, the lawyer of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, slammed on Friday the Ukrainian presidential office's recent statement about the possibility to exchange Vyshinsky for Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov as part of a prisoner swap with Russia, qualifying it as a hoax and stressing that legal grounds were needed to enable the swap.

The Ukrainian presidential office proposed on Thursday simultaneously releasing Sentsov, convicted in Russia for preparing a terrorist attack, and Vyshinsky, held in Ukrainian custody on treason charges.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier on Friday that Kiev was ready to exchange Vyshinsky for Sentsov. A new hearing in Vyshinsky's case will be held later in the day.

"This is a hoax that has been injected into the system. I don't know what will happen. I do not participate in political negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. I exercise functions of a lawyer and a defender and I am guided by the Ukrainian law exclusively," Domansky said.

