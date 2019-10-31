The decision regarding the participation of MIA Rossiya Segodnya Executive Director Kirill Vyshinsky in his November 6 trial in Kiev will be made depending on his health, the news agency said on Thursday

On September 16, a court in Kiev postponed Vyshinsky's trial to November 6 per the defense's request.

"Kirill Vyshinsky's participation in November 6 trial will depend on his medical condition," the agency's press service said.

Vyshinsky, then the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head, was detained last May on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas and treason. He was freed on September 7 as a part of the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons from Russia and Ukraine. Upon returning he was made the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya.