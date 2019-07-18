UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vyshinsky's Release Could Be First Step Toward Normalizing Russia-Ukraine Ties - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

Vyshinsky's Release Could Be First Step Toward Normalizing Russia-Ukraine Ties - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced the belief on Thursday that the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, could be the first step toward normalizing relations between Russia and Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced the belief on Thursday that the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, could be the first step toward normalizing relations between Russia and Ukraine.

"Of course, Vyshinsky's return could be a great first step.

In general, any step on releasing people would be only welcomed," Peskov told reporters, when asked what could be the first step toward Russian-Ukrainian dialogue.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that normal dialogue could be resumed after Russia returned to their homeland Ukrainian sailors who were detained in November in the Kerch Strait for illegally crossing into Russia's territorial waters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kerch November

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

26 minutes ago

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy Hideouts of Kurdish Mil ..

7 minutes ago

About 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leban ..

7 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Personal Meeting Not Being Discuss ..

7 minutes ago

2.801 million tribal to vote in first ever histori ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Aims to Retain Key Role in Market With New ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.