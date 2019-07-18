(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced the belief on Thursday that the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, could be the first step toward normalizing relations between Russia and Ukraine.

"Of course, Vyshinsky's return could be a great first step.

In general, any step on releasing people would be only welcomed," Peskov told reporters, when asked what could be the first step toward Russian-Ukrainian dialogue.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that normal dialogue could be resumed after Russia returned to their homeland Ukrainian sailors who were detained in November in the Kerch Strait for illegally crossing into Russia's territorial waters.