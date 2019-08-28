UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vyshinsky's Release On Recognizance May Mend Russia-Ukraine Humanitarian Ties - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:56 PM

Vyshinsky's Release on Recognizance May Mend Russia-Ukraine Humanitarian Ties - Lawmaker

The release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from Ukrainian custody on his own recognizance may be the first step toward dealing with a backlog of humanitarian issues between Russia and Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from Ukrainian custody on his own recognizance may be the first step toward dealing with a backlog of humanitarian issues between Russia and Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday.

A court in Kiev ruled earlier in the day to free the journalist on his own recognizance. The next hearing is set for September 16. He is accused of treason and backing separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Vyshinsky's release from custody is a significant step by the Ukrainian authorities. It may unlock the way forward toward resolving other humanitarian issues that have accumulated between Ukraine and Russia," Alexei Pushkov, the head of the parliamentary media committee, tweeted.

Vyshinsky faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted. He has spent more than 400 days in custody since his arrest in Kiev in May last year. His custody was extended eight times.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's representative on media freedom, Harlem Desir, has raised the alarm about Ukraine detaining a media worker for doing his job. Russian President Vladimir Putin called his arrest unprecedented.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Europe Jail Job Vladimir Putin Kiev May September Media From Court

Recent Stories

Governor State Bank Reza Baqir calls on Prime Mini ..

32 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Board welcomes Lahore High Court ..

4 minutes ago

PTI terms hardliner BJP's approach on disputed Kas ..

1 minute ago

Schools open in IoK, students stay away

1 minute ago

ECB lending pace picks up as EU economic clouds ga ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.