MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from Ukrainian custody on his own recognizance may be the first step toward dealing with a backlog of humanitarian issues between Russia and Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday.

A court in Kiev ruled earlier in the day to free the journalist on his own recognizance. The next hearing is set for September 16. He is accused of treason and backing separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Vyshinsky's release from custody is a significant step by the Ukrainian authorities. It may unlock the way forward toward resolving other humanitarian issues that have accumulated between Ukraine and Russia," Alexei Pushkov, the head of the parliamentary media committee, tweeted.

Vyshinsky faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted. He has spent more than 400 days in custody since his arrest in Kiev in May last year. His custody was extended eight times.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's representative on media freedom, Harlem Desir, has raised the alarm about Ukraine detaining a media worker for doing his job. Russian President Vladimir Putin called his arrest unprecedented.