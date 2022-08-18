W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Excessive Force, Cover Up - Justice Dept.

Monongalia County Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza has been arrested and charged with using excessive force against an individual in his custody and with lying to cover up the incident, the US Justice Department said on Thursday

"A Federal court unsealed a two-count indictment today against Monongalia County, West Virginia, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, for depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and for writing a false report to cover it up," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Kuretza was arrested earlier on Thursday and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance later today, the release said.

The Justice Department explained that on January 20, 2018, Kuretza punched, elbowed, pepper sprayed and struck a handcuffed man, casing him injuries, the release said.

Kuretza then lied on the report about the incident saying he pepper sprayed the man before he was handcuffed. The Deputy Sheriff also chose not to document the offenses he committed against the victim after he was handcuffed, the release added.

If convicted, Kuretza may face a prison sentence of up to ten years on the violation of civil rights violation charge and a sentence of up to 20 years for falsifying the report, according to the release.