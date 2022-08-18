UrduPoint.com

W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Excessive Force, Cover Up - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 09:34 PM

W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Excessive Force, Cover Up - Justice Dept.

Monongalia County Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza has been arrested and charged with using excessive force against an individual in his custody and with lying to cover up the incident, the US Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Monongalia County Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza has been arrested and charged with using excessive force against an individual in his custody and with lying to cover up the incident, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

"A Federal court unsealed a two-count indictment today against Monongalia County, West Virginia, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, for depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and for writing a false report to cover it up," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Kuretza was arrested earlier on Thursday and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance later today, the release said.

The Justice Department explained that on January 20, 2018, Kuretza punched, elbowed, pepper sprayed and struck a handcuffed man, casing him injuries, the release said.

Kuretza then lied on the report about the incident saying he pepper sprayed the man before he was handcuffed. The Deputy Sheriff also chose not to document the offenses he committed against the victim after he was handcuffed, the release added.

If convicted, Kuretza may face a prison sentence of up to ten years on the violation of civil rights violation charge and a sentence of up to 20 years for falsifying the report, according to the release.

Related Topics

Man Virginia January May 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of ..

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of bilateral ties, early completi ..

2 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments on plea for action against f ..

Court seeks arguments on plea for action against former NAB DG Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Vatican Says No Evidence to Launch Probe Into Alle ..

Vatican Says No Evidence to Launch Probe Into Alleged Sexual Assault by Canadian ..

2 minutes ago
 Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali extends gratitude to Turki ..

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali extends gratitude to Turkiye for helping flood-hit peopl ..

4 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Parties to Grain Deal Have Worked in ..

Guterres Says Parties to Grain Deal Have Worked in Good Faith, Urges Them to Con ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity to Send I ..

UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity to Send IAEA Team to Zaporizhzhia NPP F ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.