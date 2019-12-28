UrduPoint.com
WADA Chief Vows To Defend Decision On Banning Russia In Court Of Arbitration For Sport

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:30 AM

WADA Chief Vows to Defend Decision on Banning Russia in Court of Arbitration for Sport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Craig Reedie said that the organization had made a right decision on banning the Russian national team from taking part in major sports competitions and vowed to defend the move in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The general meeting of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency decided on Tuesday to disagree with WADA's decision to label the Russian agency as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code and to suspend Russian athletes for four years from competing in major international competitions under the national flag.

The case is now to be considered by CAS.

"WADA remains convinced that it made the right decision on 9 December. The proposed consequences are tough on the Russian authorities while robustly protecting the integrity of clean sport around the world. We will defend that decision with the utmost vigor at CAS," Reedie said on late Friday, as quoted by WADA's statement.

On December 9, WADA banned Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it allegedly manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigator.

