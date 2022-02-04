WADA Clears Indonesia, Thailand of Non-Compliance With Doping Rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The world anti-doping agency WADA on Thursday removed Indonesia's and Thailand's national anti-doping bodies (NADOs) from its list of non-compliant members.

"The Indonesia and Thailand NADOs have successfully met their obligations to regain compliance and have therefore been removed from the list of non-compliant Signatories," a statement read.

The decision voided a ban on the two southeast Asian countries, effective since last October. This leaves only North Korea and Russia on the non-compliant list.