WADA Clears Indonesia, Thailand Of Non-Compliance With Doping Rules
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 02:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The world anti-doping agency WADA on Thursday removed Indonesia's and Thailand's national anti-doping bodies (NADOs) from its list of non-compliant members.
"The Indonesia and Thailand NADOs have successfully met their obligations to regain compliance and have therefore been removed from the list of non-compliant Signatories," a statement read.
The decision voided a ban on the two southeast Asian countries, effective since last October. This leaves only North Korea and Russia on the non-compliant list.