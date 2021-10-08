MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has expressed concerns over resignations of several members of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) supervisory board, vowing to thoroughly assess the situation.

"WADA is concerned with the sudden resignations of three Supervisory Board members, including the Chair. We are in communication with the Founders of RUSADA and have requested further information on the three new members, including the process followed to appoint them, in order to conduct a thorough assessment of the situation," the agency told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the RUSADA founders elected three new members of the supervisory board.

Acting RUSADA CEO Mikhail Bukhanov told Sputnik that the new composition of the board is not legitimate, since it does not comply with the World Anti-Doping Code.

On Thursday, a secretary at RUSADA, Elena Spiridonova, told Sputnik that three members of the supervisory board stepped down voluntarily, and WADA was promptly informed by the founders about the election procedure and the number of candidates. WADA will be informed in detail about each of the newly elected board members, she added.

RUSADA supervisory board chair Natalia Sokolova has expressed surprise at Bukhanov's statement, saying that the legality of his statements and actions is being assessed.