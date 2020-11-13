WADA Concerned Over New Allegations Against IWF Ex-President Ajan

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has expressed concerns over the recent media reports containing a number of new allegations against the former President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Tamas Ajan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has expressed concerns over the recent media reports containing a number of new allegations against the former President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Tamas Ajan.

The Play the Game website reported on Thursday that it had uncovered certain letters from 2013, revealing that Ajan had covered Azerbaijani dopers who ended up taking part in the IWF World Championships.

"These latest allegations of wrongdoing by the former IWF President are infuriating. According to WADA I&I, which was the first to initiate an investigation, as well as media reports and Prof. McLaren's findings, there was a culture of doping in weightlifting that was tolerated, facilitated and hidden for a long time. Clearly, this is unacceptable to WADA and all those around the world who care about clean sport.

WADA will continue to do all it can to help the athletes of this sport to compete on a level playing field in a safe and healthy environment," WADA President Witold Banka said in a Thursday statement.

According to the WADA release, the agency now plans to ask the IWF to take these latest media reports into account in its ongoing review of Ajan's case.

In April, the IWF Executive Committee approved the resignation of Ajan, who had led the organization since 2000. According to the results of the investigation against the official published by Richard McLaren on June 4, under Ajan, 40 positive doping tests were hidden. Furthermore, the investigators uncovered a bribery scheme and discovered more than $10 million of unaccounted for funds.