WADA Confirms Received Answers to Questions on Moscow Anti-Doping Lab From Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Tuesday confirmed that it has received from Russia answers to questions regarding suspected data manipulation at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

A non-compliance procedure was launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September in light of the suspected data manipulation. WADA had given RUSADA three weeks to provide an explanation. Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said that Russia send answers to WADA.

"According to the process outlined in the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories, once the response has been analyzed by WADA I&I [Intelligence and Investigations] and the independent forensic experts, they will report back to the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC), so that the CRC is in a position to decide whether to bring a formal recommendation to the Executive Committee," WADA said in a statement.

WADA reinstated in September 2018 RUSADA as a body compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code following an almost three-year suspension over a doping scandal in the Russian sports. One of the conditions for RUSADA's reinstatement was to provide access to sealed doping samples and electronic data in the RUSADA's laboratory in Moscow.