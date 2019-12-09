UrduPoint.com
WADA Decisions Mandatory For IOC As Signatory Of Global Anti-Doping Code - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

WADA Decisions Mandatory for IOC as Signatory of Global Anti-Doping Code - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code, and therefore Monday's decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee to ban Russia from major international sporting events for four year is mandatory for the organization, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Monday.

"The IOC in the Olympic Charter has accepted the World Anti-Doping Code, and if there is a decision being issued according to the World Anti-Doping Code, it is mandatory for the IOC," Bach told reporters, commenting WADA's decision.

The WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted earlier in the day the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and suspended Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status - without the flag and the national anthem. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping agency (RUSADA) was recognized as not complying with the global anti-doping code.

