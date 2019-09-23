WADA Executive Committee to Discuss RUSADA in Tokyo on Monday, Statement to Follow - WADA

The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will hold on Monday a meeting in Tokyo to discuss the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) amid new data manipulation accusations against it, WADA told Sputnik

"The WADA Executive Committee meets in Tokyo on Monday and will discuss the RUSADA issue. We will issue a media statement in due course afterwards," WADA said.

German journalist Hajo Seppelt said on Friday that Russia was suspected of manipulating data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, adding that a non-compliance procedure had been launched against RUSADA. He also said that the WADA Compliance Review Committee would brief the agency's Executive Committee on the matter on Monday. Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported that Russia could be banned from the Olympics. It was reported on Sunday that WADA had given RUSADA three weeks to provide explanation on the possible data manipulation.