UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Executive Committee To Discuss RUSADA In Tokyo On Monday, Statement To Follow - WADA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:48 PM

WADA Executive Committee to Discuss RUSADA in Tokyo on Monday, Statement to Follow - WADA

The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will hold on Monday a meeting in Tokyo to discuss the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) amid new data manipulation accusations against it, WADA told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will hold on Monday a meeting in Tokyo to discuss the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) amid new data manipulation accusations against it, WADA told Sputnik.

"The WADA Executive Committee meets in Tokyo on Monday and will discuss the RUSADA issue. We will issue a media statement in due course afterwards," WADA said.

German journalist Hajo Seppelt said on Friday that Russia was suspected of manipulating data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, adding that a non-compliance procedure had been launched against RUSADA. He also said that the WADA Compliance Review Committee would brief the agency's Executive Committee on the matter on Monday. Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported that Russia could be banned from the Olympics. It was reported on Sunday that WADA had given RUSADA three weeks to provide explanation on the possible data manipulation.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Tokyo Sunday Olympics Media From

Recent Stories

CDA to open dualized Ataturk Avenue for traffic wi ..

2 minutes ago

Asian Study Group to pay tribute to Pakistan's ric ..

2 minutes ago

OGDCL injects 13 new wells in production gathering ..

2 minutes ago

PBM establishes 155 Women Empowerment Centres to m ..

2 minutes ago

Trend of 'clearance sales' in clothing brands clim ..

7 minutes ago

Theatre Wallay to present play for children 'Bacha ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.