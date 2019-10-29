UrduPoint.com
WADA Expects Report On Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Data To Be Studied By End Of November

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it expected the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to consider the report of WADA's Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) on the data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory by the end on November.

A non-compliance procedure was launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September in light of the suspected manipulation with the data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. WADA had given RUSADA three weeks to provide an explanation and Russia sent answers to WADA on October 8.

"Given the highly technical nature of this investigation and the volume of complex material being assessed, no fixed timeline can be set at this stage.

However, at the moment, it is anticipated that the CRC will be in a position to consider WADA I&I's report before the end of November," WADA said on Monday in a statement.

The agency also pointed out that it had received additional information on the issue from the Russian authorities.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) can confirm it has received further responses from the Russian authorities to a list of detailed and technical questions, including follow-up questions, raised by WADA's Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) and the independent forensic experts concerning the data that WADA I&I retrieved from the Moscow Laboratory in January 2019," the statement added.

