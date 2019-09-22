WADA Gives Russia 3 Weeks to Explain Lab Data Irregularities - INADO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has given Russia three weeks to explain alleged inconsistencies in data collected from computers at the Moscow anti-doping lab, the head of the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) said Sunday.

The Telegraph reported earlier that Russia faced expulsion from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo because WADA suspected that data submitted by the laboratory could have been tampered with. The findings will be reported at its executive committee meeting on Monday.

"WADA informed me about this case last Friday. I was told that the agency had initiated a process which means that Russia has now been given three weeks to answer WADA's questions about the inaccuracies in the Russian doping data provided," Michael Ask told a Danish sports news website, Sportspressen.