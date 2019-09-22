UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Gives Russia 3 Weeks To Explain Lab Data Irregularities - INADO Chief

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:50 PM

WADA Gives Russia 3 Weeks to Explain Lab Data Irregularities - INADO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has given Russia three weeks to explain alleged inconsistencies in data collected from computers at the Moscow anti-doping lab, the head of the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) said Sunday.

The Telegraph reported earlier that Russia faced expulsion from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo because WADA suspected that data submitted by the laboratory could have been tampered with. The findings will be reported at its executive committee meeting on Monday.

"WADA informed me about this case last Friday. I was told that the agency had initiated a process which means that Russia has now been given three weeks to answer WADA's questions about the inaccuracies in the Russian doping data provided," Michael Ask told a Danish sports news website, Sportspressen.

Related Topics

World Sports Moscow Russia Tokyo Sunday 2020 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Former tennis great Li Na says China crying out fo ..

7 minutes ago

The Excise & Taxation Department register 90,000 m ..

7 minutes ago

At Least 7 Pupils Killed, 59 Injured After Classro ..

7 minutes ago

PM sensitizing world community on Indian atrocitie ..

7 minutes ago

ILO to launch project to promote equal employment ..

9 minutes ago

CDA ensuing vigilance in Katchi Abadies to avoid u ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.