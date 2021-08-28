(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced Friday the lifting of the National Doping Control Centre in Bangkok's suspension, imposed in November 2019 for failing to conform with international lab standards.

The immediate reinstatement of the laboratory's accreditation allows it to resume its anti-doping activities, including analysis of urine and blood samples, WADA said in a statement.

The facility had its accreditation revoked initially for a six-month period for "non-conformities" identified during a site visit and subsequent follow-ups of the laboratory's routine activities.

These related to "the application of the GC/C/IRMS procedures and elements of the Athlete Biological Passport," WADA said.

The suspension was twice extended as the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the lab's ability to complete some of the corrective actions.

"The laboratory has now corrected its deficiencies and our Laboratory Expert Group, which is composed of independent experts, will continue to monitor its performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA," WADA president Witold Banka said.

The Montreal-based international agency is responsible for accrediting anti-doping laboratories and ensuring they maintain quality standards.