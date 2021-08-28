UrduPoint.com

WADA Lifts Bangkok Anti-doping Lab's Suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:08 AM

WADA lifts Bangkok anti-doping lab's suspension

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced Friday the lifting of the National Doping Control Centre in Bangkok's suspension, imposed in November 2019 for failing to conform with international lab standards

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced Friday the lifting of the National Doping Control Centre in Bangkok's suspension, imposed in November 2019 for failing to conform with international lab standards.

The immediate reinstatement of the laboratory's accreditation allows it to resume its anti-doping activities, including analysis of urine and blood samples, WADA said in a statement.

The facility had its accreditation revoked initially for a six-month period for "non-conformities" identified during a site visit and subsequent follow-ups of the laboratory's routine activities.

These related to "the application of the GC/C/IRMS procedures and elements of the Athlete Biological Passport," WADA said.

The suspension was twice extended as the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the lab's ability to complete some of the corrective actions.

"The laboratory has now corrected its deficiencies and our Laboratory Expert Group, which is composed of independent experts, will continue to monitor its performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA," WADA president Witold Banka said.

The Montreal-based international agency is responsible for accrediting anti-doping laboratories and ensuring they maintain quality standards.

Related Topics

World Visit Bangkok SITE November 2019 Blood

Recent Stories

19 killed in Bangladesh boat accident

19 killed in Bangladesh boat accident

3 minutes ago
 EngagementWwith Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate ..

EngagementWwith Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate People After August 31 - Whit ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Urges Taliban to Ensure Security at Kabul Airpo ..

UN Urges Taliban to Ensure Security at Kabul Airport - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 International boxing body 'debt free', claims pres ..

International boxing body 'debt free', claims president

3 minutes ago
 Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

13 minutes ago
 Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan Aft ..

Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan After August 31 Withdrawal - Repo ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.