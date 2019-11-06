UrduPoint.com
WADA President Says Doubts Current RUSADA Involvement In Moscow Lab Data Manipulation

6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

WADA President Says Doubts Current RUSADA Involvement in Moscow Lab Data Manipulation

KATOWICE (Poland) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Outgoing World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Craig Reedie said Wednesday that, in his opinion, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in its current form has not been involved in the alleged manipulation of data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

Reedie spoke at the World Conference on Doping in Sport, which is held from November 5-7 in the Polish city of Katowice.

In September, WADA launched another non-compliance procedure against Russia and gave the RUSADA three weeks to explain "inconsistencies" that the anti-doping watchdog found in probes received from the Moscow anti-doping laboratories earlier this year.

  After receiving the data from Moscow, WADA's investigation and intelligence department suspected that the records had been manipulated before being submitted.

Russia sent responses to the data manipulation allegations to WADA on October 8.

Jonathan Taylor, head of the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) of WADA, earlier told Sputnik that WADA's Executive Committee will hold an extraordinary meeting in early December to consider new claims against the Russian anti-doping watchdog and decide on future action in RUSADA case.

