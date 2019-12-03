WADA Relocates December 9 Executive Committee Meeting on Russian Anti-Doping Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The December meeting of the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), where the recommendations of WADA's Compliance Review Committee regarding the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will be considered, will take place in Switzerland, instead of France, WADA has announced.

"It is important to note that, while the ExCo [Executive Committee] meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Paris, WADA has taken the decision to relocate it to Lausanne due to likely disruptions and uncertainty caused by imminent general strike action in Paris," WADA said in a Monday release.