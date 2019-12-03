UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Relocates December 9 Executive Committee Meeting On Russian Anti-Doping Agency

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:50 AM

WADA Relocates December 9 Executive Committee Meeting on Russian Anti-Doping Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The December meeting of the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), where the recommendations of WADA's Compliance Review Committee regarding the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will be considered, will take place in Switzerland, instead of France, WADA has announced.

"It is important to note that, while the ExCo [Executive Committee] meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Paris, WADA has taken the decision to relocate it to Lausanne due to likely disruptions and uncertainty caused by imminent general strike action in Paris," WADA said in a Monday release.

Related Topics

World Russia France Paris Lausanne Switzerland December

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

1 hour ago

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

3 hours ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

3 hours ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

4 hours ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

3 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto visits Pakistan Institute of Medica ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.