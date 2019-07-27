WADA Removes North Korean Anti-Doping Committee From Non-Compliant List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Friday that North Korea's Anti-Doping Committee had been removed from the list of entities found in breach of its anti-doping rules.

"Upon recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and following a circular vote of its Executive Committee (ExCo), the Agency has today removed the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Anti-Doping Committee (DPRK Anti-Doping Committee) from the list of Signatories deemed non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code," it said.

The North Korean agency was found in violation of WADA's doping testing rules in September 2018 and failed to make necessary changes within the required four months, receiving a non-compliant status in February 2019. Since then, it has been implementing "corrective measures" with the help of the Chinese anti-doping authority.