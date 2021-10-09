UrduPoint.com

WADA Revokes Approval Of Moscow Laboratory

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 10:31 PM

WADA Revokes Approval of Moscow Laboratory

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday revoked approval of the Moscow laboratory over non-compliance with its standards and the code of ethics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday revoked approval of the Moscow laboratory over non-compliance with its standards and the code of ethics.

"The Moscow Laboratory, which was already provisionally suspended since January 2020, was immediately notified of the ExCo decision; and, as such, remains ineligible to carry out any work related to the analysis of blood samples," it said.

The Russian laboratory was accused in 2019 of manipulating data that was extracted from its database in connection with the doping cover-up scandal. It may appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.

Related Topics

World Scandal Moscow Russia January May 2019 2020 From Blood Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs Al Dahra Holding&#039;s bo ..

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs Al Dahra Holding&#039;s board meeting

11 minutes ago
 Belgium without Lukaku and Eden Hazard for Nations ..

Belgium without Lukaku and Eden Hazard for Nations League playoff

2 minutes ago
 Unbeaten Toulouse come good to crush Pau

Unbeaten Toulouse come good to crush Pau

2 minutes ago
 Czech Opposition Clenches Victory From Babis With ..

Czech Opposition Clenches Victory From Babis With 99% of Vote Counted

2 minutes ago
 PCAA seeks explanation on non-serving of inflight ..

PCAA seeks explanation on non-serving of inflight meals to passengers

10 minutes ago
 Volcano island flights resume after ash closed air ..

Volcano island flights resume after ash closed airport

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.