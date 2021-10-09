WADA Revokes Approval of Moscow Laboratory

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday revoked approval of the Moscow laboratory over non-compliance with its standards and the code of ethics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday revoked approval of the Moscow laboratory over non-compliance with its standards and the code of ethics.

"The Moscow Laboratory, which was already provisionally suspended since January 2020, was immediately notified of the ExCo decision; and, as such, remains ineligible to carry out any work related to the analysis of blood samples," it said.

The Russian laboratory was accused in 2019 of manipulating data that was extracted from its database in connection with the doping cover-up scandal. It may appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.