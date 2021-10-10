WADA Revokes Approval of Moscow Laboratory

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) doping agency's comment to Sputnik in paras 4-6)

MOSCOW, October 9 (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday revoked approval of the Moscow laboratory over non-compliance with its standards and the code of ethics.

"The Moscow Laboratory, which was already provisionally suspended since January 2020, was immediately notified of the ExCo decision; and, as such, remains ineligible to carry out any work related to the analysis of blood samples," it said.

The Russian laboratory was accused in 2019 of manipulating data that was extracted from its database in connection with the doping cover-up scandal.

It may appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.

Mikhail Bukhanov, the acting chief of the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada, told Sputnik that they will not challenge the lab's suspension because it was a formality.

"The document published by WADA is a technicality that formalizes what was already suspended in 2019. We will not appeal it because there is no point in doing it," he said.

Bukhanov said that Rusada was sending blood samples to European laboratories since the Moscow lab was closed.