UrduPoint.com

WADA Revokes Approval Of Moscow Laboratory

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

WADA Revokes Approval of Moscow Laboratory

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) doping agency's comment to Sputnik in paras 4-6)

MOSCOW, October 9 (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Saturday revoked approval of the Moscow laboratory over non-compliance with its standards and the code of ethics.

"The Moscow Laboratory, which was already provisionally suspended since January 2020, was immediately notified of the ExCo decision; and, as such, remains ineligible to carry out any work related to the analysis of blood samples," it said.

The Russian laboratory was accused in 2019 of manipulating data that was extracted from its database in connection with the doping cover-up scandal.

It may appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.

Mikhail Bukhanov, the acting chief of the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada, told Sputnik that they will not challenge the lab's suspension because it was a formality.

"The document published by WADA is a technicality that formalizes what was already suspended in 2019. We will not appeal it because there is no point in doing it," he said.

Bukhanov said that Rusada was sending blood samples to European laboratories since the Moscow lab was closed.

Related Topics

World Scandal Moscow Russia January May October 2019 2020 From Blood Court

Recent Stories

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Con ..

Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

11 minutes ago
 Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

38 minutes ago
 Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food secur ..

Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food security with Pb CM

38 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti-dengue campaign

39 minutes ago
 Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikan ..

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.