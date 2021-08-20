UrduPoint.com

WADA Revokes Athens Doping Lab Accreditation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:52 PM

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has revoked the accreditation of the Greek doping control laboratory in Athens for non-compliance with lab and technical standards, WADA announced Friday

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has revoked the accreditation of the Greek doping control laboratory in Athens for non-compliance with lab and technical standards, WADA announced Friday.

WADA said its executive committee met online Thursday and endorsed the recommendation of a WADA disciplinary committee to revoke the Athens lab accreditation.

The Athens lab, already suspended, was notified of the decision. It remains ineligible to analyze doping control samples for anti-doping organizations complying with the WADA code.

The Athens lab has 21 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

WADA said if the Athens lab wants to be reaccredited, it can seek an expedited procedure that would be approved by the executive committee.

WADA's problems with the Athens lab date to October 2019 when the lab was issued a six-month suspension due to a lack of institutional support and investment for the lab. The suspension was later extended after it was found the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the lab's ability to address the concerns.

