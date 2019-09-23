UrduPoint.com
WADA, RUSADA To Study Irregularities In Moscow Anti-Doping Lab Data - Russian Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:48 PM

Experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will cooperate on establishing the essence of irregularities in the data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the reasons behind it, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will cooperate on establishing the essence of irregularities in the data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the reasons behind it, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Monday.

As Russia is suspected of manipulating data of the Moscow laboratory presented to WADA in early 2019, WADA has launched the procedure for withdrawing RUSADA's status of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

"We have been told that the database that WADA received from an informant is slightly different from the one the copy of which WADA experts collected in Moscow in 2019. What exactly the inconsistencies lie in, and what they are related to this is what digital technologies experts from both sides, who are already cooperating, will find out.

We continue providing all the possible assistance," Kolobkov said, as quoted by his ministry.

"All the conditions for RUSADA's reinstatement, set by WADA Executive Committee on September 20, 2018, have been met. RUSADA and the Russian Sports Ministry had to ensure transfer of data and samples stored in the laboratory. We have done all that is is our power. Thanks to this, international federations are launching cases against some athletes based on the information provided by WADA," Kolobkov stressed.

WADA reinstated in September 2018 RUSADA as a body compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code following an almost three-year suspension over a doping scandal in the Russian sports. One of the conditions for RUSADA's reinstatement was to provide access to sealed doping samples and electronic data in the RUSADA's laboratory in Moscow.

