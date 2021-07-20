WADA Says Continues Discussions With Russian Anti-Doping Agency Over Dispute

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) continues to work with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on restoring RUSADA's status, WADA president Witold Banka said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 138th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Tokyo, Banka said that the conditions for restoring RUSADA's status were laid out in the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Banka said that WADA is working with RUSADA on meeting these conditions.

"... we have done everything possible to ensure that athletes who are suspected of doping do not participate in the Tokyo Olympics," the WADA head emphasized on Tuesday.

After Moscow rejected WADA's four-year ban on Russian athletes' participation in major sports events (motivated by alleged non-compliance with the world anti-doping code), the WADA Executive Committee filed an arbitration request with the CAS. On December 17, 2020, CAS announced its decision, in fact easing the WADA sanctions. Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes cannot compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. CAS also barred Russian officials from attending Olympic and Paralympic Games for two years.