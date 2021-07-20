UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Says Continues Discussions With Russian Anti-Doping Agency Over Dispute

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

WADA Says Continues Discussions With Russian Anti-Doping Agency Over Dispute

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) continues to work with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on restoring RUSADA's status, WADA president Witold Banka said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 138th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Tokyo, Banka said that the conditions for restoring RUSADA's status were laid out in the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Banka said that WADA is working with RUSADA on meeting these conditions.

"... we have done everything possible to ensure that athletes who are suspected of doping do not participate in the Tokyo Olympics," the WADA head emphasized on Tuesday.

After Moscow rejected WADA's four-year ban on Russian athletes' participation in major sports events (motivated by alleged non-compliance with the world anti-doping code), the WADA Executive Committee filed an arbitration request with the CAS. On December 17, 2020, CAS announced its decision, in fact easing the WADA sanctions. Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes cannot compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. CAS also barred Russian officials from attending Olympic and Paralympic Games for two years.

Related Topics

World Sports Moscow Russia Tokyo December 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

9 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.