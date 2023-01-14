UrduPoint.com

WADA Says Will Appeal To CAS Over RUSADA's Findings On Russian Skating Prodigy Valieva

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WADA Says Will Appeal to CAS Over RUSADA's Findings on Russian Skating Prodigy Valieva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in response to conclusions made by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) about the innocence of Russian figure skating prodigy Kamila Valieva in the case of breaking doping rules.

"The tribunal (of RUSADA) found that although the athlete had committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, she bore "no fault or negligence" for it ... However, based on the elements of the case with which WADA is already familiar, the Agency is concerned by the finding of "no fault or negligence" and will not hesitate to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as appropriate," the statement read.

At the same time, RUSADA disqualified Valieva's results on December 25, 2021, the date of the sample collection, meaning that she was stripped of the gold medal at the Russian Figure Skating Championship, according to WADA.

In November 2022, the CAS said that WADA was seeking to ban Valieva from sport for four years over the doping scandal, disqualify Valieva's competitive results obtained from December 25, 2021 and have her stripped of medals, points and prizes. This includes the team gold that Valieva won during the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022.

Then 15-year-old Valieva returned a positive doping test at the national competitions in December 2021 but was allowed to compete in an Olympic team event two months later. The awarding of gold medals to her team was suspended pending the doping inquiry.

