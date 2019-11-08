WADA Spent About $8 Million on Russian Investigation - Director General

KATOWICE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has spent approximately $8 million on investigations into Russia, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said on Thursday.

While at a press conference during the World Conference on Doping in Sport in the Polish city of Katowice, Niggli said that he could not name exact numbers, but it could be about $8 million starting from the first investigation.

On an earlier day at the same conference, outgoing WADA President Craig Reedie said that the Russian doping scandal was the worst instance of the WADA system's failure and that the agency faced pressure when trying to deal with the situation effectively.

In 2015, WADA banned the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) over accusations of a large-scale state-sponsored doping scheme involving thousands of Russian athletes, coaches and officials.

Last September, the ban was lifted, and RUSADA was recognized as compliant under the key condition that Moscow would provide the agency with access to a massive database of athlete records.

In September, WADA launched another non-compliance procedure against Russia and gave RUSADA three weeks to explain the "inconsistencies" that the anti-doping watchdog found in probes received from Moscow's anti-doping laboratories as per their agreement. After receiving the data from Moscow, WADA's investigation and intelligence department suspected that the records had been manipulated before being submitted.

Russia sent responses to the data manipulation allegations to WADA on October 8.