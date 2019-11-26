MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency's Compliance Review Committee on Monday recommended to WADA's Executive Committee several punitive measures against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

"Russia may not host in the Four Year Period, or bid for or be granted in the Four Year Period, the right to host (whether during or after the Four Year Period) any editions of the Major Events ... Russia's flag may not be flown at any Major Event staged in the Four Year Period ... Given the aggravating factors that are present in this case, RUSADA must pay all WADA's costs on this file incurred since January 2019 and, in addition, a fine to WADA of 10% of its 2019 income or USD 100,000 (whichever is lower)," the organization said in a statement.

The CRC also criticized the data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and alleged that one of the employees helped to cover up the use of doping by athletes in 2014-2015.

"The Moscow data are neither complete nor fully authentic .... someone in the Moscow Laboratory ... planted fabricated evidence into the LIMS database ... deleted from the LIMS database important evidence proving that another laboratory staff member was involved in the cover-up of doping by Russian athletes in 2014 and 2015," the statement said.

Last Friday, the Compliance Review Committee recommended WADA's Executive Committee to send RUSADA a notice of non-compliance with a critical requirement of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories, the recommendation risking to rob Russian athletes of their chance to participate in international competitions, including next year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Olympics.