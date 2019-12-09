UrduPoint.com
WADA's Decision On Russia Good Sign For Future Of Anti-Doping - President-Elect Banka

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:09 PM

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision on Russia is a good sign for the future of anti-doping, WADA President-elect Witold Banka said Monday

"I would like to highlight that today's decision is very important for the future of the anti-doping system and also will strengthen the credibility of WADA. It's very important that those recommendations were approved by all the ExCo members," Banka said at a press conference.

The decision is a "good sign for the future of anti-doping. What is important in today's decision that we are really sanctioning those who are responsible for these manipulations, " he said.

The WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted earlier in the day the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and suspended Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years.

Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status - without the flag and the national anthem. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was recognized as not complying with the global anti-doping code.

