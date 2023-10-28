Open Menu

Wade To Captain Australia On India T20 Tour

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Wade to captain Australia on India T20 tour

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will captain Australia in their Twenty20 series against India next month with a host of senior players giving the tour a miss, selectors said Saturday.

Wade was elevated to the top job with regular captain Mitchell Marsh returning to Australia after the one-day World Cup in India to prepare for the home Test summer.

Test and one-day skipper Pat Cummins along with pace partners Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are also being rested, as is allrounder Cameron Green.

Spinner Ashton Agar was not considered due to injury.

But batting stalwarts Steve Smith and David Warner were among the 15-man squad for the five-game series starting on November 23 in Vishakhapatnam.

"It's an experienced squad with a mixture of players who have had their first opportunity on the international stage and that we hope will continue to develop into important players in our T20 group," said chief selector George Bailey.

"Matthew has captained the team previously, is a leader in the group and we look forward to him taking the reins for this series."

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

