W.Africa Bloc Suspends Burkina After Coup: Summit Member

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 07:54 PM

W.Africa bloc suspends Burkina after coup: summit member

The West African bloc ECOWAS on Friday suspended Burkina Faso following a coup, but will not impose other sanctions for the time being, a participant at a virtual summit said

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The West African bloc ECOWAS on Friday suspended Burkina Faso following a coup, but will not impose other sanctions for the time being, a participant at a virtual summit said.

ECOWAS is also calling for the new junta to release ousted president Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other officials detained during Monday's coup, the source said, adding that the bloc would hold another summit in Accra on February 3.

>